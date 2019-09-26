|
Darwin "Red" Dishner
September 20, 1943 - September 18, 2019
Red passed away on September 18, 2019 in Junction City at his home with his loving wife Jude, of 28 years by his side. He was born in Brookings, Oregon and grew up in Ophir, Oregon, the son of Ammon and Mildred Dishner.
There will be a Celebration of Life on October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Norseman Village Apartments in the Community Recreation Room.
