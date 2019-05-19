|
|
Daryel Elwood Stewart born June 4, 1937 and, died March 25, 2019.
Daryel Elwood Stewart
June 4, 1937 -
March 25, 2019
Our beloved husband and father, Daryel Stewart passed away Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 10am. He died of complications of a heart attack and stroke. Born to Roy and Amy Stewart, he was born and raised in Burns, Oregon and had 5 siblings. He graduated from high school in 1955. He loved growing up in Harney County, making many lifelong friends there. He won many 4H Club awards raising cows and sheep. After high school, Daryel attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho for 2 years. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served for 4 years from 1960 to 1964. After completing his military service, he moved to Arizona where he met Patsy Clay of Casa Grande, Arizona. They were married on December 4, 1964 and lived happily together for 54 years. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Oregon, making Eugene their home for 54 years. In 2018, they moved to Wellsville, Utah, where they resided a few, short months before Daryel suffered a heart attack.
Daryel's early professional work was in floor covering. He then returned to school and earned a degree from Linn Benton Community College. He was then recruited to work at Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB), where he worked in the drafting/engineering department as well as the carpentry shop until his retirement in 1999.
Daryel is survived by his wife, Pat, and his 5 children: Andrea Patrick of Fort Worth, Texas; Bryan Stewart of Jefferson, Oregon; Jennifer Jackson of Nibley, Utah; Diane Jaggi of Layton, Utah; and Curtis Stewart of Eugene, Oregon.
Daryel was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he held many callings. He enjoyed elk hunting, carpentry, gardening, and working with the Boy Scouts. Of all the activities he enjoyed, his favorite was spending time with his 22 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
The family is very grateful for the love and kindness that was shown to them. A funeral service was conducted on March 29, 2019 in Wellsville, Utah with interment in the Wellsville cemetery.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019