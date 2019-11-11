|
Daryl Richardson
5/26/1937 - 10/11/2019
Daryl L. Richardson (82) of Eugene, Oregon died from prostate cancer.
Daryl was born, May 26, 1937 in San Francisco, CA to Delphine and Jack Richardson. He was raised with his brothers Larry and Don, by his mother and stepfather, Roy Davis. Daryl married Viola "Vye" Wilkins in 1958 they had 2 children Tina and Rick. He later married Janet York in 1988. Daryl graduated from Mapleton High School and attended Oregon State University. Daryl was a lumber broker, and owner of A & R Lumber Sales. A celebration of life will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club Saturday, November 16 at ll:00 am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019