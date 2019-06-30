|
On 9 June 2019 Dave Russell, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and beloved member of his community went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dave was 76. Dave was the first of three sons born to Bob and Olive Russell in 1942. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna; his brothers Greg and Joe; his son Scott, daughter-in-law Pam, and his grandson Justin; his son Andy, daughter-in-law Jen, and his grandsons Kai, and Logan. Dave endured the untimely death of his middle son Bob but is survived by Bob's widow Betty and his sons Alex and Eddie. He is also survived by many close friends and families and the numerous "adopted" sons, daughters and grandchildren he and Donna befriended, cared for and loved. Dave was born in Los Angeles and spent most of his adult in Riverside, California before moving to Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2004.
Dave was always a very bright, intelligent and curious person which led him to develop a great many hobbies over the course of his life. But all of his interests were quickly put aside for his love and concern for the people in his life and the many souls he encountered along the way. Dave was always one to offer a helping hand or a hand up. He not only spent the majority of his adult life serving his community through the US Navy, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and a deep involvement within his church, he often stopped to help strangers stranded on the side of the road with a can of gas, or tow out of a hard spot. He was known to pause to lend a listening ear with a gentle word of counseling, giving hope to a stranger down on their luck. Always quick to say hello with a joke and a smile, a gentle but firm handshake, or a welcoming hug. Scott will always remember that he never broke a promise, and we agree with Joe and Scott that Dave was our hero.
Dave will be sorely missed for the kindness and compassion he brought to this world. He will always be loved. And we know that as he entered heaven the Lord said to him, "well done thou good and faithful servant".
