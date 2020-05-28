Daven Tubb
Daven Tubb, age 61, passed away from natural causes at home on May 1, 2020. Born to parents, Monte Tubb, Jr. & Patricia Lou Clift, in Bloomington, Indiana, Daven is survived by his beloved dog Sailor, his sister, Lynette Batson of Santa Rosa, Ca and his brother, Brady Tubb of Smithfield, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Daven was recently retired from teaching science for 21 years at Roosevelt Middle School, where he continued to volunteer in the library. During his retirement he also volunteered at Positive Community Kitchen in Eugene. Daven was a fly fisherman, avid gardener, talented painter, and enjoyed cooking and sharing his bountiful harvest with neighbors and friends. He was deeply dedicated to Sailor, taking him on three walks per day, rain or shine. Daven was one of kind. Through his intriguingly beautiful watercolor paintings, his unique and creative nature captured his mysterious and complex prospective on life.
A Celebration of his life will be held when such gatherings are safely allowed.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 28 to May 31, 2020.