|
|
David "Dave" Alan Jeske David "Dave" Alan Jeske, the son of Dolores and Delmar Jeske passed away in La Pine, Oregon, on May 09, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1962 in Eugene, Oregon. He attended schools in the area and graduated from University of Oregon in 1984. He moved to Sunriver, Oregon and worked as a Ski Instructor in the winter and a River Guide in summer. In between he was able to run most of the white water Rivers of Oregon, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. He was an avid biker and was able to tour Europe for three months. He skied in Switzerland and instructed white water guides in Japan. Dave lived the outdoor life that he loved. He fought a long battle as a result of a brain tumor and radiation with a declining quality of life. His las years were spent in a wonderful foster care facility with Diane and Marion Fee and Heart & Home Hospice. He was preceded in death by his older brother Brad in 2016. Dave will be interned at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eugene, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
September 21, 1962 -
May 9, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 31, 2019