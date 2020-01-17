|
|
David Albert Pressly Frisinger
2/28/1947 - 1/7/2020
David Albert Pressly Frisinger passed away on January 7th, 2020 in Eugene, OR at the age of 72. David was born February 28th, 1947 in Ann Arbor, MI to George and Eloise (Schrier) Frisinger. He had three siblings, Paul, Sherry and Roger. He loved the performing arts and graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelors in Theater. David married Katharine (Kit) Pressley on January 22nd, 1988 in San Francisco, CA, and they moved to their home in Eugene together on August 8th that same year. He worked as a carpenter, realtor, and was the Head of Maintenance for the First Christian Church in Eugene. He played football, sousaphone, coronet and French horn, and was one of the top academic students in his class. As an adult, David became interested in social justice and active in peace work. He learned to play the piano as a child and developed a lifelong love for classical music. David also enjoyed Blues and Jazz and was an enthusiastic singer. David is survived by his spouse, Kit (Pressly) Frisinger of Eugene, OR; his children Carolyn Range of Las Vegas, NV, Janet Range of Portland, OR, Chester Hartsough of San Francisco, CA and Andrea Hartsough San Fransico, CA; his brothers Paul Frisinger of Chelsea, MI and Rodger Frisinger of Albany, OR; and eight grandchildren in Las Vegas, Nashville, Portland, San Francisco, and Santiago, Chile. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, located at 1166 Oak St, Eugene, OR 97401, on January 18th, 2020 at 2PM. The family asks that contributions be made to First Christian Church or Women's Action for New Directions (WAND). Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020