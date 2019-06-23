|
David (Dave) C. Bales died Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Oak Tree Residential Home. He was 86.
David Bales
June 12, 2019
Dave was born to James and Faye Bales at home in Dogtown, MO (that's what he always said). His family moved often and eventually ended up in Elmira, OR.
He met his loving wife, Dolores J. Berens in high school. They were married on September 6, 1952.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War and did his basic training in Chicago. During this time he and Doe moved to Fairbanks, AK where he was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, then reassigned to West Palm Beach, Fl (talk about one extreme to another). They loved to dance and would go to the dance hall most weekends. Dave had "happy feet" and thought disco was great. In 1958 they bought their home on Oak Hill Cemetery Rd where they lived the rest of their lives. In 1968 Dave and Dolores open their home to Henry and George Sharpf, elderly neighbors that they put their minds to helping. They always had an open home and over the years had 8 people share their home.
In 1975, Dave had the idea of starting a garbage company from his experience with a local hauler and with Dolores's help and support. He bought a used truck and rebuilt it. Founding Royal Refuse Service Inc in 1977 with 3 customers and began building the business with his 2 sons and Doe.
He retired in 1998 and he and Doe enjoyed spending time with grandkids and time in Molokai, Hawaii at a Condo, along with Thelma Baker-Fisk and other great friends. They eventually bought a home in Kaunakakai and remodeled for the entire family to enjoy.
Dave was a master mechanic & tinkerer. He was always working on trucks and fixing things around the house and shop. He enjoyed life.
Dave is survived by his brother, Bob Bales, two Sons, Scott Bales (Renee), Brian Bales (Judi), five Grandchildren, Stephenie Bales, Andrea Roche (Alan), Joshua Burnett (Chelsea), Jamie Brandsness (Steve), Josef Brandsness (Tricia), and seven Great Grandchildren, Brook, Ryan, Ellie, Teagan, Landon, Riley, and Emma.
As family, we would like to add a heartfelt Thank You to the wonderful staff at Oak Tree Residential for taking care of Dave with great respect and dignity.
A service will be held at West Lawn Memorial, 225 S Danebo in Eugene on Friday, June 28 at 11:30am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019