David Boyd Nystrom


1942 - 2019
David Boyd Nystrom
May 28, 1942 - October 11, 2019
David Boyd Nystrom, aged 77, of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away of multiple myeloma cancer on October 11th, 2019. David was born May 28th, 1942 in Eugene, OR to parents Wilbur N. Nystrom and Virginia (Syphers) Nystrom. He attended school in Cottage Grove and was a member of the National Guard before being honorably discharged in November of 1966. David married Georganne (Tudi) Sigler in 1984. They later divorced. He and Sue Miller were married on July 12, 2009. Logging was his passion; starting as a choker setter before advancing on to become a rigging slinger and cutter, as well as an expert saw filer. He moved to California in 1965 where he worked as a millwright, and then on to Alaska where he built his first sawmill at the age of 33. David attended Lane Community College in 1991 and received an Associates of Science in Machine Technology as well as certificates for diesel engines, engine overhaul, fuel systems, heavy equipment, and applied fluids. After a decline in the timber industry, he started his own business, 2-D Logging and Excavation. He was a hard worker who enjoyed construction as well as logging, regularly using skidders, cats, and dump trucks as he developed lots in the south hills of Eugene and helped to build Middlefield Golf Course. David was certified to possess, use, and transport explosives for demolition. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, always looking forward to salmon fishing on the Umpqua River for fall chinook with his wife, Sue. David also loved to go out for breakfast on Sunday mornings, regularly traveling up to 100 miles to try new restaurants. In his younger years, David was a Cub Scout Leader. He made sure to impart practical life lessons, especially to children he knew needed extra help. He was a member of the Cottage Grove Elks for 26 years. David is survived by his wife, Sue Nystrom of Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Paula Laswell of Bend, OR; son, David N. Nystrom of Eugene, OR; step-siblings Ron McHugill of Cottage Grove, OR and Kelli Thompson of Creswell, OR; cousin Delores Rayson; 3 grandchildren Natalie, Christopher, and Sophia; and good friend Bill Parsons. At David's request, there will be no service. The family instead requests that donations be made to South Lane Fire & Rescue. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
