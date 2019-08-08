Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bradway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bradway


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bradway Obituary
David Bradway
September 19, 1938 - August 3, 2019
David Leroy Bradway left his earthly home to dwell with his Lord and Savior. He was a truck driver for 35 years as well as a member of the Teamsters union. He was a Co-Owner of a Garage where he repaired cars and was a drag racer in his youth. He was an active member and Elder of his church, Word and Spirit International. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Wilma Bradway, His two children Alan Bradway and Lisa Holopoff, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now