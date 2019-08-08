|
David Bradway
September 19, 1938 - August 3, 2019
David Leroy Bradway left his earthly home to dwell with his Lord and Savior. He was a truck driver for 35 years as well as a member of the Teamsters union. He was a Co-Owner of a Garage where he repaired cars and was a drag racer in his youth. He was an active member and Elder of his church, Word and Spirit International. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Wilma Bradway, His two children Alan Bradway and Lisa Holopoff, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
