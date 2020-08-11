David C. Brown
5/7/1934 - 8/2/2020
David C. Brown went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 86.
Born in his home in Roseburg, Oregon in 1934, to Ernest and Eltie Brown, he was the youngest of 4 boys and 1 girl. They moved to Eugene when he was two years old and he stayed in this area the rest of his life.
He graduated from Eugene High in 1953.
Married to Joyce Kerns in August of 1956, he was drafted into the Army three weeks later, serving as an MP at Fort Lawton in Seattle, WA.
He worked for EWEB for 30 years, mainly as a meter reader for 23 years and then transitioned to the warehouse before retiring.
Dave and Joyce had one daughter, and adopted a son, Rick in 1965. They were married for 52 years before Joyce passed in 2009.
Dave remarried Jirina Nelson in 2011. She passed four years later.
His favorite hobby was birding, and he was well known in the birding community. He could look at a feather and tell you all about the bird it came from, or identify a bird in flight far in the distance.
Dave attended Eugene Faith Center for many years.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Joyce, his son Ricky, and Jirina.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Craig) Peters, and grandchildren Casey (Evan) Hough and Reggie (Ashley) Peters, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service was held and a memorial celebration will be scheduled in the future.
Special thanks to the staff at RiverRun Place and Signature Hospice for the incredible care and support they provided.
