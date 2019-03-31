|
A memorial service was held in Wasilla, Alaska for David Charles (Chuck) Oliver, age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born September 30, 1928 in Fall Creek, Oregon, to David and Dorothy Oliver and raised by Dorothy and Lloyd Williams.
On September 29, 1947, Chuck married his high school sweetheart Alice Irene Rice. He attended Oregon State University before joining the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged as a first Lieutenant.
He returned to Oregon where he and Alice started a logging company. For the next 20 years he logged all over the state, at one point becoming the second largest logging company in the State of Oregon. They also started a family and raised two daughters and three sons.
In June, 1974, he moved his family to Wrangell, Alaska where he logged for Alaska Lumber & Pulp. In 1975 he started a logging competition for the local loggers over the 4th of July. Now known as the "Chuck Oliver Logging Show" this competition has continued over the years and has become an integral part of the Wrangell 4th of July celebration.
After retiring from Alaska Pulp Corporation, Chuck and Alice sold their home in Wrangell and moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where he remained until his passing. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Alice; daughters Vicki Stough (Mike) and Marla Oliver-Jones; sons Randy Oliver (Toni Marie), Roger Oliver (Olena), and Tim Oliver (Lisa); 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a niece.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019