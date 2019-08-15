|
David Caudell
8/30/1933 - 08/10/2019
David Paul Caudell, 85, passed away August 10, 2019, at his Redmond residence. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Canyonview Camp, 13000 Finlay Rd. NE, Silverton, OR 97381.
David was born August 30, 1933, in Springfield, OR, to Clarence and Grace (Garboden) Caudell. He attended school in Eugene, also attending Emmaus Bible College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, marrying Doane "Dee" Loring Walker December 30, 1960.
Most of his career was with the U.S. Postal Service, becoming Postmaster in Dexter, OR, where he finished his career. David had a passion for ministry and sharing his love of Jesus Christ with others. He became an ordained minister, co-founding Redmond Bible Fellowship in Redmond, OR, and Lost Creek Grace Fellowship in Dexter. He also enjoyed gardening.
He leaves behind his 5 children, Shelley Prince and Robbyn (James) Williams of Redmond, OR, Paul Caudell (Thomas Bauer), Cathedral City, CA, Kelley Caudell, Williams, OR and Tonya Caudell, Redmond, OR; 9 grandchildren, and a brother, Dale (Carolyn) Caudell, Springfield, OR.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Doane "Dee" Caudell May 30, 2013.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019