David Cunningham
January 18, 1950 - September 26, 2020
David Allen Cunningham went to Heaven to be with Jesus, September 26, 2020. He was born in Eugene, Oregon, on January 18, 1950 to William Leo and Shirlie Kay Cunningham (Worrell). David has a sister and two brothers.
David served in the US Army and the US Marine Corps Reserve. He left the service with an Honorable discharge including EPTS.
Most of his employment was as a "carnie", driving truck, maintenance and setting up on Carnival sights.
David met and married his wife of 25 years, Susan Anne Shelley, whom he led to the Lord. Together they did home Bible study and enjoyed the Willamette Community Church family under lead pastor Scott Miller. David's love and purpose was witnessing to others about the love of Jesus and giving and helping wherever he could. He never met a stranger.
David was an active member of a home Bible Study group and there he met Lee Eick and Mike Aiken. In David's declining, years these two men stepped up serving in many roles throughout David's challenges. That is God's love in action.
David liked gardening. For example: he was given a large Avocado and saved the seed, putting it in water till it grew roots. He then planted it outside near their home in Albany, Oregon. When it was getting cold; he protected it with clear plastic and it grew one more year before the frost. It must have been six feet or so. Also, David liked wood working, making flower pots, stage coach, and toys etc. which he sold or gave away.
David's Military Honor Guard service will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery, Friday, October 30th, 2020, at 11 am. Interment of ashes will be placed in a Columbarium. Because of Covid-19, we will sit in our cars for the service. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Willamette National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
