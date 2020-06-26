David Harper
07/02/1935 - 6/22/2020
David C. Harper loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and wonderful friend passed away June 22nd surrounded by his loving family.
David was born and grew up in Sheboygan Wisconsin. After graduation from high school David attended Lakeland College. He left college to serve in the U.S. Air Force where he became a Sargent and served in Libya, Crete and Scotland. Upon traveling through Europe on leave he met his future wife Gerri on a train in Italy. They began their married life in Sheboygan where Dave completed his bachelor degree and also gave birth to their first child Dirk. They ventured west and Dave began his masters degree in social work at the University of Washington where their second child Julie was born. Upon completion of his social work degree the family moved to Eugene and Dave began work at Lane County Juvenile Court. Jodie their third child was born and made the family complete. Dave and Gerri raised their family on Ascot street, better known as "Ascot Village" where they made life long friends and lived until his passing.
Dave was an avid fisherman, bridge player, gardener and great cook. He is loved by many and his jokes, good sense of humor and kind heart will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jodie. He is survived by his wife Gerri, son Dirk (Wendy), daughter Julie, Sister Chris, nephew Andy, three grandson's Nick, Austin and Brennon and two grand dogs Whodi and Ruby.
A Celebration of life will be held later in the fall.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
07/02/1935 - 6/22/2020
David C. Harper loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and wonderful friend passed away June 22nd surrounded by his loving family.
David was born and grew up in Sheboygan Wisconsin. After graduation from high school David attended Lakeland College. He left college to serve in the U.S. Air Force where he became a Sargent and served in Libya, Crete and Scotland. Upon traveling through Europe on leave he met his future wife Gerri on a train in Italy. They began their married life in Sheboygan where Dave completed his bachelor degree and also gave birth to their first child Dirk. They ventured west and Dave began his masters degree in social work at the University of Washington where their second child Julie was born. Upon completion of his social work degree the family moved to Eugene and Dave began work at Lane County Juvenile Court. Jodie their third child was born and made the family complete. Dave and Gerri raised their family on Ascot street, better known as "Ascot Village" where they made life long friends and lived until his passing.
Dave was an avid fisherman, bridge player, gardener and great cook. He is loved by many and his jokes, good sense of humor and kind heart will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jodie. He is survived by his wife Gerri, son Dirk (Wendy), daughter Julie, Sister Chris, nephew Andy, three grandson's Nick, Austin and Brennon and two grand dogs Whodi and Ruby.
A Celebration of life will be held later in the fall.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.