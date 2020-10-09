David Hartman
February 22, 1967 - September 26, 2020
David Allen Hartman, 53, passed away in Bend, Oregon on September 26, 2020. A service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at the grounds of Springfield Memorial Gardens at 11am. All who knew him are welcomed to attend.
David Allen Hartman was born to Alfred and Janice Hartman on February 22, 1967 in Eugene, Oregon. As a child, David was active in the rodeo and rode bulls. He also played football and enjoyed all activities outdoors.
As an adult, David enjoyed hunting and fishing and always looked forward to his family's annual elk hunting trip. David had an impressive collection of knives, belt buckles, and stamps that he enjoyed showing his friends and family. He is remembered by loved ones as being kind, caring, thoughtful, honest, and forgiving.
David is survived in life by his siblings Dennis, Debbie, and Mike Hartman. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved and adored. David is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Janice Hartman.
David lived life to the fullest and was such a bright light in the lives of many. He will always be remembered and treasured by his loved ones.
