David Earl Haverstock was born to 1st Lieutenant Earl and Ellen Haverstock in Pasadena, California on July 15, 1944. He passed away on April 24 from cancer at the age of 74. Dave was baptized at the 1st Baptist Church of Pasadena. He spent his youth surfing at his favorite place, Doheny State Beach at Dana Point. He was an Art & Architecture student at Pasadena City College and was an instructor at the Creative Arts Group in Sierra Madre California in Drawing, Art, History, and Ceramics. Dave was an artist, creating and selling many pieces of his wheel ceramics and paintings in his independent studio.
1944 - 2019
Dave and his new family moved to Coquille in the late 60's and bought 10 acres where he single-handedly self-built his home.
Dave earned his Journeyman Carpenter certificate at SWOCC; worked at the Hillstrom shipyard in Coos Bay, as a carpenter/boat builder; and was a marine insurance agent and partner in Nasburg & Company for 13 years. He went to Linfield College for his BS in Social and Behavioral Sciences; NWCU for his Masters of Arts in School Counseling; and the U of O as part of a post-masters in the PASS Program (Preparing Autism Specialists for Schools).
With these credentials, Dave volunteered for 28 years as a school mentor and coordinator, specializing in working with students affected by autism, at Bridgeway House, Kelly Middle School, North Eugene High School, and Wellsprings Friends School. He had a heart for these children and working with them was the highlight of his life; he was such a gift to them and they to him.
Dave was a Realtor in Eugene for 26 years with his wife, Nancy, one of the first married couples to partner together in the real estate business in Eugene/Springfield.
Dave was on many local Boards: President of Eugene Downtown Lions, on the boards of Delta Rotary, the National History Museum, Oregon Track Club, GRI, CRS, the 4J Mentoring Committee, the U of O Project PASS, and he was a Trustee at 1st Baptist and North Park Community Church. He was nominated by United Way as a community service Volunteer of the Month in 2012, "inspiring the children, their families, and the employees at Bridgeway House" and again in 2016 as one of eight mentor coordinators for the Lunchtime Mentor Program. He was nominated for the AARP Andrus Award in 2016.
Dave was a man of many gifts: a gardener extraordinaire, a builder, creator, artist, singer (including the choir at First Baptist) and, guitar and ukulele player, writer, and an excellent cook. He loved to take long hikes on the 804 trail in Yachats, ride his tandem bike with his wife, camp in their Airstream, sail his boat at Fern Ridge and the San Juans, and work in his beautiful yard. And, he never knew a stranger!
He is survived by his spouse of 41 years and Best Friend Forever, Nancy Sundquist Haverstock. He is also survived by his daughter, Kali Pelham (Mark) of Sartell, MN; and grandchildren Samina and Erica; and his son Ty Hodson (Prajna) of Eugene, OR; and grandchildren Oliver and Rose. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Johanna. Dave loved his kids and grandchildren and was proud of them beyond measure.
Memorial gifts may be made to Bridgeway House, 555 E. 15th Ave., Eugene, OR 97401. This would mean the world to Dave. Thank you.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:00 at the First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Drive, Eugene.
