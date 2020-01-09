|
|
David Hyde
May 21, 1949 - December 12, 2019
David John Hyde, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Eugene on December 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 21, 1949 in LaGrande to Burleigh R. and Mildred (Wardell) Hyde. He attended LaGrande High School, where he was a four-sport letterman, and graduated in 1967. He then moved to Eugene to attend the University of Oregon and was a member of the 1969 Oregon Ducks football team defending quarterback Dan Fouts' blind side until a medical ailment sidelined his football career. He worked for the Coca-Cola Company in Eugene for 14 years, becoming the vice president and divisional manager for the Southern District of Oregon the last 5 years. He returned to LaGrande in 1988 and rebuilt Hyde's Market on the site of the original store founded by his grandfather. He later moved back to Eugene where he owned and operated a construction company until his retirement. David spoke often of his eastern Oregon roots and was very proud that he was a native Oregonian. He loved steelhead and salmon fishing as well as pheasant hunting with his beloved Springer Spaniels in Eastern Oregon. David was always happy and could light up a room with his charming smile and infectious laugh. He loved the Oregon Ducks and looked forward to the annual "Football, Family, Food, Fun, Fabulous" weekend when family members came to Eugene for an Oregon football game. He was a dedicated NY Yankee fan from the time he was in grade school and listened to all of their games in class on his transistor radio. He loved cooking holiday dinners for his family and preparing his famous cream corn, a family favorite. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Charlotte Washburn of Eugene, daughters Dana Hyde (Jon Chambers) of Cabin John, MD, Hilary Brickman (Todd), Ashley Horton (Brett) and Meagan Hyde, sister Barbara Hyde of Seaside and 6 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at 1:30 at Musgrove Mortuary, 225 S Danebo Ave. A reception will follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020