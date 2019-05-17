|
|
David J. Lunney, son of Jesse Mae Lunney (nee Butcher) and Thomas John Lunney, both of New York City, died on May 1, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY December 25, 1931, he graduated from Fordham College and received his BFA from the University of Oregon. His career in theater and film leadership spanned 45 years. He was Managing Director at the Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, the Mark Taper Forum and the American Film Institute. Following his work at AFI, he established an independent production company, producing documentary specials for NBC and feature film projects for 20th Century Fox. He dedicated the last decade of his career to regional theater as Producing Director of the Oregon Repertory Theater, Eugene, Oregon. David Lunney was admired by all who knew him for his wit, kindness, and spirit of fun, as a man who lived for artistic expression and made an art of living. He is survived by his wife Lucy Lamkin, his daughters Elizabeth Zackheim and Jennifer Jaffé, his grandsons Toby and Sam Jaffé, his hanai son Jack Wheeler and his first wife Nancy Lunney Wheeler. Donations in his honor can be directed to the Moloka'I Land Trust (https://molokailandtrust.org), for which David was a Founding Board Member.
David J. Lunney
December 25, 1931 -
May 1, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019