David J. O'Neill
April 5, 2020
David J. O'Neill who was 88 years old, died April 5, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon.
A few months before graduation from Harvard in 1953, David wrote to his parents, "You must understand, the kinds of work that I like don't pay beans. This is the way it is going to be… I do want my work to be honest, truthful, with some purpose…. The money doesn't mean anything. I would sooner commit suicide than be an advertiser. In short, I don't like business because it involves selling something for more than it is worth. Excluding being a teacher, I don't like the idea of working for the government because I think they are, in essence, all bureaucrats, and I don't like the bureaucrats either. So, if you exclude business, and the government, the only other group I can work for is Labor, or I can be a laborer myself. That is, teacher, social worker, farmer, civil rights lawyer, newspaper editor or reporter, steel worker working as a would-be- labor relations man, doctor, historian….But in the meantime, since I am not a pacifist, I will be in the army, and I shall apply for the infantry…"
With service in the army complete, David took his saved military money and cycled through Europe. In France, he met two young English women on a tandem bike. One of them, Janis Huke became his first wife. In London, David began teaching. When the couple returned to the States, David took a position in Pennsylvania and later moved to Chicago to teach History and English at Francis W. Parker School. With three daughters, Rachel, Kate and Sarah the family settled into life in the city. After a decade at Francis Parker School, David gave notice and worked as an editor for several publishers. He finished a Master's Degree and began teaching high school in the Chicago Public Schools. The marriage of twenty-three years soured. The couple divorced.
David met Janet Hiller at a summer seminar given by the National Endowment for the Humanities. An English teacher herself, the couple soon married and made a home together. Cycling to work, David wore Birkenstock sandals in the Chicago winter. He drank coffee black, wore a cotton fishing hat, and planted tomatoes near the back alley. A few years later, yearning for a change, the couple pulled up roots, packed Janet's Corolla and headed west to Eugene, Oregon. The small college town had good libraries, an amenable climate, was walkable and bike friendly. David took Tai Chi at the YMCA, volunteered at the library, tutored children and began watercolor classes at Campbell Senior Center. He inscribed the books he sent his grandchildren at Christmas, wrote letters and protested government actions, carrying a sign when he felt indignant, wearing that cotton fishing hat, always in sandals.
David was preceded in death by his older brothers, Mark and James. He leaves behind daughters, Rachel, Kate and Sarah and their spouses, grandchildren, former wife Janis, sister Frances, many nieces and nephews, and his soul partner of twenty-seven years, Janet Hiller.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Eugene Public Library Foundation or to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020