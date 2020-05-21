|
|
David Johnson
05/24/1952 - 04/21/2020
David (Dave) Johnson passed away in Tallahassee, FL on April 21st at the age of 67. He resided in Eugene, Oregon. Dave was born in 1952 to Lily and Iver Johnson. He grew up in Eugene, Oregon and attended local schools. At South Eugene High School he enjoyed musical theater and football. These interests would follow him to the University of Oregon where he traveled as manager for the football team. A fondness for travel would lead to a 25-year career with United Airlines.
In 1980 he married Cathy Zosel with whom he would have two children: Annalise and Nicholas. He enjoyed being a father and was delighted to share travel opportunities. In 1991 he married Debra Jeanette. Debra shared her love of fishing, crabbing, and camping with Dave and his children.
Dave was active in the recovery community, working to help many find sobriety. Known as "Airline Dave" he was a consummate entertainer and practiced inclusivity to all. He had deep connections and fondness for this community, and was beloved by those within it.
Dave loved preparing home-cooked meals and giving thoughtful gifts to his friends and family. He had a penchant for interpersonal connectivity and he deeply cared about the well-being of others. From serving his famous Cajun Duck potato salad to passing tailgaters at Autzen Stadium to picking up extra work to support his children through college, Dave's kindness and generosity touched the lives of many people. He will be in our hearts forever.
Dave is survived by his children Annalise (Murray), Nicholas (Susan), three grandchildren (Ava, Elijah, Olivia), Cathy Zosel and Debra Jeanette, and a brother Michael (Pam) Johnson. Dave's family will be hosting a virtual memorial 5/24 @ 4:00. You may contact Annalise ([email protected]) for more details. A service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Dave loved to feed people, so donations to celebrate his generous spirit can be made to: FOOD for Lane County (541)-343-2822/ https://foodforlanecounty.org/donate/donate-funds/
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 21 to May 22, 2020