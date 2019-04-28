|
David Knox Gillogly, JR was found in his home in Eugene, Oregon, having passed away from natural causes on April 16, 2019.
David was born in Colorado on March 9, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, David Gillogly, SR and his mother, Elizabeth Gillogly. David never married and is survived by his sister, Lisa Gillogly, brother, Dan Gillogly, sister-in-law, Lisa Crews Gillogly, and nieces, Rebecca Gillogly and Amy Gillogly Riedel.
He spent his school years in Rockville, MD and after high school he lived in Loudoun County, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona and finally settled in Eugene, OR. He had a passion for the environment and loved the outdoors. Dave enjoyed riding bicycles as well as building and restoring them. In his younger years, Dave was a competitive cyclist and triathlete. Dave was very compassionate and would always reach out to those in need.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019