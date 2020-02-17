|
David Kushner
March 23, 1928 - January 27, 2020
David John Kushner was 4th from the bottom of 14 children of Daniel and Anastasia Kushner, born March 23, 1928 in New Westminster, BC, Canada. David passed away peacefully at Pete Moore Hospice House, Eugene, OR, January 27, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91.
He leaves behind his wife, Marianne (married December 2002), his son Gordon (Susan), daughter Karen (Pat) Orrino, brother Peter Kushner, 4 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
David was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1949 and those Bible truths molded his personality.
Thousands knew David as their auto mechanic for about 50 years, with his shop in Eugene, often working on big equipment throughout Oregon, cold, rain or shine. His generosity, reasonable/honest business made him family to many. He touched the lives of all who knew him, forever being a storyteller. He had much practice with his siblings, gathered around to be enthralled.
David loved to work, landscaping, gardening (Ingrid Bergman red roses were his pride and joy). When life allowed, he was an international courier and traveled around the world, ascending the Great Wall of China, delighting in pastries in Vienna . . . .
A memorial service will be held February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 45 E. Rosewood Ave., Eugene, OR 97404.
If friends wish to donate, please visit: jw.org
