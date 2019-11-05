|
|
David L. Kilber
November 28, 1943 - October 20, 2019
On October 20, 2019, David L. Kilber breathed his last earthly breath, looking gentle and sweet as always, having succumbed to the affects of an atypical neurodegenerative disease.
David was the first born son of Leo and Dorothy Kilber (both deceased) of Salem, Oregon. Working hard without complaining and always helping family were behaviors that were practiced and expected by the Kilber family and David maintained these practices throughout his life.
David attended Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and Oregon State University where he earned a BA degree. He was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served in Viet Nam during the TET offensive (1967-68). David had a strong moral compass. Unconcerned with conventional expectations of what he should do with his life, he was driven by a passion to fight against injustice. Doing political work in 1976, he met the love of his life, Susan Engelken, and, after getting married on their lunch break in 1977, together they embarked on a life of political activism. Economic inequality, scientific development, bringing classical music to the under-served, fostering major infrastructure projects globally, working cooperatively with countries throughout the world towards greater economic justice---all these issues became those that David was involved in through his work and volunteering with a variety of nonprofits. He counted among his friends and collaborators---farmers, scientists, artists, political leaders, educators, civil rights and religious leaders, labor leaders and elected officials.
In 1995, after 18 years of marriage, David and Sue adopted a baby boy, Benjamin, and their lives became focused on the job of raising a healthy, productive human being. They both became teachers and avid hikers and their little family unit of three had adventures hiking and traveling throughout the Western US.
David was a generous, humble, intelligent human being who valued living by one's principles and caring about others over his own comfort and security. He lived with incredible grace and dignity and died the same way.
He is survived by his devoted soulmate, Susan Kilber, his son Ben, and his brothers Steve and Bruce.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Nov 24, 2019 at 2 pm at the Hilyard Community Center, 2580 Hilyard St, Eugene, 97405. Potluck to follow. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or the Friends of Hendricks Park.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019