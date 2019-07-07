|
|
David Lee Jones
1943 - 2019
David Lee Jones was born January 31, 1943 in Crown Point IN. He passed away with family by his side in Springfield, OR. He was 76 years old.
David worked at ConAgra/Lamb Weston in Boardman OR and retired from there after working 20+ years as a boiler/refrigeration technician.
David loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Tina Ross of Springfield, OR, son Timothy Jones of Arnegard ND, grandson Michael and granddaughters Nicole and Kacey. He is much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019