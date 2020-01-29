Home

1938 - 2020
David Letcher
February 7, 1938 - December 26, 2019
David died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, and Grandfather, and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Aleta, Melissa, and son Bryan.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Church in Eugene. Colorful / tropical attire encouraged.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
