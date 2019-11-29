|
David Logan
09/25/1941 - 11/15/2019
David "Dave" Logan was fiercely loved by his family and friends. Dave passed away in the loving arms of his wife Trudy at the age of 78 after a brief illness.
Dave was born the second of four children to Charles W. and Helen L. Logan of Springfield, Oregon. Dave graduated from Springfield High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of Oregon and Willamette Law School. His career in law included an appointment to District Attorney of Tillamook County, followed by private practice and 26-years of service as Prosecutor for the City of Springfield. He taught criminal law at Lane Community College and served as a prosecutor for the City of Coburg.
Dave loved the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He was passionate about reading, music and his oversized dog, Duncan. Above all, he loved his wife Trudy, his children and the rest of his family. He treasured his close friends and longtime co-workers at the City of Springfield. His intelligence, lightening-quick wit, integrity and ethical practice of the law will be his legacy.
Dave is survived by his devoted wife Trudy and his four children; Julie, Amy, Chelsea, and McKenzie. He is also survived by his brother Merwin, sister Lori, nine grandchildren and his friend and former wife, Saralee Hesse. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Logan, and his brother, C. Roger Logan.
Services will be at Twin River Baptist Church in Springfield, Oregon on December 8th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Godspeed Dave.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019