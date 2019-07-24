Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
David Mitchell


1939 - 2019
David Mitchell Obituary
David Mitchell
5/18/1939 - 7/17/2019
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 3, 2019 at River Road Baptist Church.
He was born in Eugene, OR, to David H. and Ethel Mitchell. He worked in a paint store as a store manager. He married Ardys Taxdal on February 14, 1960.
Survivors include his wife Ardys, two sons Gregory and Douglas, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Ness.
Remembrances can be made to River Road Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 28, 2019
