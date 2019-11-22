Home

David Morris


1957 - 2019
David Morris Obituary
David Morris
11/16/1957 - 11/18/2019
On 18 November, David Leroy Morris passed into eternity following a harrowing yearlong battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheri, his three children and their spouses, Nic and Heidie, Jodi and Derek, and Abbi and Mike, as well as his three grand children and many many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at Dave's church home, First Baptist Church of Eugene at 2:00pm on Monday, 9 December, to honor the life of this incredible man.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
