David Nelson Harrison
1947 - 2020
David Nelson Harrison
August 22, 1947 - June 6, 2020
Disabled Vietnam Veteran, loving husband, father and grandfather. Survived by two children Michael Harrison and Angela Harrison, also four granddaughters Sadie Harrison, Rachel Thompson, Hayley Harrison and Alexis Harrison. Passed away June 6, 2020 at home with his family. His loving wife of 45 years Bonnie Harrison passed away on September 7, 2019.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
