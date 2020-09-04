1/2
David Oliver Hebert
1966 - 2020
12/31/1966 - 8/21/2020
David Oliver Hebert of Springfield Oregon passed away on August 21, 2020 doing what he loved, camping with friends. He was born to Opal Mae Hebert(Barger) and David Allen Hebert at Sacred Heart in Eugene. David attended Fairfield grade school, Cascade middle school and Willamette high school.
Davey, that's what his mother called him lived and worked in Eugene and the surrounding area all his life as a laborer/handyman specializing in sheet rock.
In his younger years he enjoyed attending concerts and went to all the Oregon Jams plus many more. His favorite was Elton John. Dave loved fishing, hunting and motorcycles most of all but his favorite pastime was doing those things while camping with friends and family. He also enjoyed guns, boating, photography, cooking and was an aquarists for a while, along with many dogs, cats and birds.
David had a big heart. He was willing to drop everything to help a person in need. He earned their respect for his devotion and caring nature.
David was preceded in death by his brother and his father. He is survived by his mother and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and by all the children he helped raise. Lucas David and Louie the dog are still waiting at the end of the driveway by the bridge for you to come home.
Rest in peace brother we will hold you in our hearts and cherish the memories.
A celebration of life will be held on September 17th, 3pm at 90545 Marcola Rd Springfield. An outdoor venue on the edge of a golf course.
For any questions send email to thontum@live.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
