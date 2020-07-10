David Paul Kutschara
07-17-1945 - 05-06-2020
David Paul Kutschara, 74, of Eugene, OR born to Leslie and Betty Kutschara (d) on July 17, 1945 passed away from cardiac arrest on May 6, 2020 in Portland, OR.
Paul married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Denham and had two children: David Kutschara (Kent, WA) and Cindy Kutschara (Roseburg, OR).
After graduating from North Eugene High School, he served his country in the U.S. Navy retiring as a Photographer's Mate Chief Petty Officer.
Paul continued his work in Photography supervising the printing division at Seattle Film Works and managing the printing plant at Qualex and Samillon Photos a division of Kodak.
After a divorce, Paul married Joyce Johnson (d) who had three sons from a previous marriage: Daniel, Steven and Philip Johnson.
Paul is also survived by his sister Barbara Pobanz, and 11 grandchildren.
An avid Duck fan, he enjoyed their football and baseball games.
Interment will be at the Roseburg National Cemetery on July 17, 2020.
