David R. Dailey


1940 - 2019
David R. Dailey Obituary
David R. Dailey
September 7, 1940 - November 20, 2019
David Dailey, a longtime resident of Springfield, passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 79, after a long battle with cancer, which he handled with dignity and grace. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia (Peatie) Dailey, his son Keith Dailey, his daughter Debra Barbisan, and his two grandsons Michael Barbisan and Matthew Barbisan.
David was born and raised in Steilacoom, WA as the eldest of 3 sons. He graduated from the University of Puget Sound and started his career at the Boeing Company. In 1967 he moved his family to Springfield, OR to start a career in the wood industry which would span almost 40 years, ending with his retirement in 2005.
David was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to jazz, and loved fishing, especially in Alaska, and floating the rivers in his drift boat. He also enjoyed telling his grandsons stories and joked with them at every opportunity.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Lane County or the Pete Moore Hospice House.
David's funeral will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 11am at St Paul Catholic Church, 1201 Satre Street, Eugene, OR 97401.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
