David Ray Cone

1960 - 2018

David Ray Cone, 58 of Veneta passed away on Oct.16,1918 at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. He was born on March 7, 1960 in Eugene to Richard E Cone and Marilyn E Cone. He is survived by his wife Karen of 38 yrs; and their two children Karrie Patterson(Nathan), Matthew Cone(Lindsay), five grandchildren, two brothers, and sister; Mike (Vicki), Barbara Wagner, Jeff (Julie), and several nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, and his love for his family, his great bbq's he loved throwing; he knew no strangers. He enjoyed fishing at Charleston and camping .

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 17 at 4pm at the Cone residence in Veneta.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 9, 2019
