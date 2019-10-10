|
David Ross Carpenter
12/22/1947 - 10/1/2019
David Ross Carpenter was born Dec 22, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Colonel John David Carpenter, and Patricia Ruth Sullivan. David is survived by two sisters, Sally Petit, Teri Phelps, a brother, Larry Carpenter, and first cousin, Joyce Poitevent.
After graduating high school, in Fife, Washington, he joined the U.S. army and served from 1968 to 1972, doing three tours in Vietnam, receiving the Vietnam medal and the bronze; classified as an expert rifleman. He spent Sixty-seven days missing in action. He was a true survivor.
After the service, He returned home to Washington, and attended Fort Steilacoom Community College then moved to Los Angeles, California, and worked twenty plus years for Paramount Motion Pictures as a set designer and prop builder. His claim to fame was working on the popular T.V. Series, Lavern & Shirley, Webster, and the original, Odd Couple. He also went on location for the filming of the 'The Deer Hunter,' 'The Exorcist,' among other popular films.
David married artist Raquel Higgins, AKA, Cookie of Hollywood, in 1995, until her death in 2005. He retired early and moved to St. George, Utah to be near our aging father. While there, he attended Southwest Applied Technology, obtaining his license for Oxygen and Acetylene Cutting Welding. Eventually, David made his way to Eugene, Oregon to be near family, and where we lay him to rest.
David was a smiler, incredibly humble, kind, spiritual, and a humanitarian. He is loved and greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019