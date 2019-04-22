|
David S. Swanson David S. Swanson, a resident of Monmouth, Oregon formerly of Lane County, Oregon died on Tuesday, April 16th. He was born on March 7, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois the son of Russell and Helen Swanson. David married Jeri FitzGerald on October 29, 1966 in Reno, Nevada. They moved to Oakridge, Oregon in 1971 and settled in Junction City in 1976. David owned and operated Swanson Land Surveying in Eugene. He retired in 2012. They moved to Sunriver in 2015 and settled in Monmouth in 2017. David and Jeri enjoyed traveling to the coast in their RV. They also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii and ocean cruises. David was an avid supporter of rescue dogs.
March 7, 1945 -
April 16, 2019
He is survived by his wife, Jeri of Monmouth, Sons, Scott (Robin) Swanson of Lake Stevens, WA, Michael (Erika) Swanson of Beaverton, OR, Eric (Katherine) Swanson of South San Francisco, CA along with 7 grandchildren Kendall, Sophie, Madison, Adam, Isabela, Victoria and Ryan.
The family has celebrated David's life privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willamette Humane Society in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
