David Samuel Suchart
9/14/1947 - 10/19/2019
David Samuel Suchart, 72, passed peacefully, with friends by his side, on October 19, 2019. David was born on September 14, 1947, in St. Louis Missouri, to Morris Harold and Eileen Ruth (Simons) Suchart. David grew up in University City, Mo. and graduated from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois.
In 1970, David was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam from September 1971 through June 1972 and was honorably discharged in October 1973. David was married to Stephanie Wilson (Eugene) from 1973-1975.
David began work at Lane County in 1975. He served as the Performance Auditor in 1986, and in 1996 was promoted as Director of Human Resources and Management Services. In 2012, he became the Director of Facilities Planning and Construction. In that capacity, David was project manager for several significant building and remodeling projects for the County, including the Juvenile Justice Center--the project closest to David's heart. David retired in January 2013.
In retirement, David enjoyed practicing tai chi with Master Leung, reading about wide-ranging topics, completing projects, and visiting with his many friends. David loved to tell stories and make people laugh. David was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his brother Michael (Felicia) in University City, Missouri, as well as by many close friends including Linda and Will Norris and Brenda Hoge. We thank Signature Home Care and Hospice of Eugene, his care giver, Jeanine Carpenter, Cascade Hospice and the Pete Moore Hospice House for their compassionate care.
A celebration of David's life will be held in the Carmichael Room in the Juvenile Justice Center, 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR at 2:30 pm on Monday, November 11. In recognition of David's love of dogs and his desire to assist veterans, donations may be made to Dogs of Valor in David Suchart's name, 946 Ascot Dr., Eugene OR 97401.
