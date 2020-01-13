|
David Ted Biggs
August 10, 1945 - January 4, 2020
David Ted Biggs of Veneta, Oregon passed away on January 04, 2020 from cancer. David was born on August 10, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Ted and Grace Biggs, he had 2 Brothers.
He Graduated from Crow High School and got a degree in Law Enforcement from Lane Community College. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1969 after 4 years of service as a Radio Officer on the USS Lofberg (DD 759). While serving during the Vietnam War he received both a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. For 29 years David served the city of Eugene as a Police Officer from 1967 to 1996. After retiring from the police department he worked various security jobs until finally retiring full time.
After dating for 3 years on March 07,1981 David married Pamela Flattum in Reno, Nevada. Both were happily married to the end. David and Pam had 2 children Jesse and Jenny. David enjoyed working on his hobby farm in Veneta, Oregon. He usually had Cattle on his farm and had a passion for harvesting hay. During Spring, Summer, and Fall he would take his family on various trips around the Northwest. Whether he was taking his family to Disneyland, Yellowstone, the Ranch in Roy Montana, Trips to the Cabin in Florence, or Camping/Fishing/Hunting Trips around Oregon he always would sacrifice to make sure that he could afford to show his family a fun time. After his two children moved out Pam and he enjoyed traveling around in their RV going to different events. Some of the different events that they enjoyed going to were Ship Reunions, Casino Hopping, PBR events, and Camping. David was a proud Grandpa to Kaylee and Kaitlin. He really enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren with Orange Slices and Chocolate Pretzels.
David was loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Some of the many traits that are going to be missed are his stories, jokes, sense of humor, and his dedication to his family. He is survived by his Wife Pam, Son Jesse, Daughter Jenny, Son-in-law Dan, and Grandchildren Kaylee and Kaitlyn.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Crow Grange on January 19, 2020 at 3pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020