Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wilson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wilson Obituary
David Wilson
04/04/1941 - 07/31/2019
David "Dave" Lee Wilson of Springfield, OR, passed away July 31, 2019 at 78 years old. Dave was born on April 4th1941, In San Bernardino, California to Lela & Floyd Wilson. He worked as a Eugene Police Officer, Lane County District Attorney's Office Investigator, and at Kendall Ford. He loved hunting, fishing, painting, and time with friends and family. On September 8th, 1984, in Springfield, OR, he married his wife of 35 years, Julie. He is survived by Julie; his sons Dan (Robin), and Jeff; grandchildren, David and Michael; brother Paul Wilson and sister Eleanor Wilson. He will be remembered for his kind, caring, generous and optimistic spirit. His sense of humor will not be forgotten. Through perseverance following his stroke in 2007, he became a phenomenal artist, and his paintings are still enjoyed by friends and family today. He will be missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am to 10:00 am. The funeral service will be 10:00 am at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park following the services.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now