David Wilson
04/04/1941 - 07/31/2019
David "Dave" Lee Wilson of Springfield, OR, passed away July 31, 2019 at 78 years old. Dave was born on April 4th, 1941, In San Bernardino, California to Lela & Floyd Wilson. He worked as a Eugene Police Officer, Lane County District Attorney's Office Investigator, and at Kendall Ford. He loved hunting, fishing, painting, and time with friends and family. On September 8th, 1984, in Springfield, OR, he married his wife of 35 years, Julie. He is survived by Julie; his sons Dan (Robin), and Jeff; grandchildren, David and Michael; brother Paul Wilson and sister Eleanor Wilson. He will be remembered for his kind, caring, generous and optimistic spirit. His sense of humor will not be forgotten. Through perseverance following his stroke in 2007, he became a phenomenal artist, and his paintings are still enjoyed by friends and family today. He will be missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am to 10:00 am. The funeral service will be 10:00 am at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park following the services.
