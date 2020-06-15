Dawn Frazier
1949 - 2020
Dawn Frazier
03/29/1949 - 06/05/2020
Dawn was born in Springfield, OR, graduated from Pleasant Hill in 1967, and studied dental hygiene at LCC. She married Doug Frazier June 1970. They moved to VA and then to Germany where Doug was stationed. They returned to Eugene, OR where they raised their 3 children. Doug's work took them to Wenatchee, WA and then retired in Prineville, OR. Dawn was very involved with 4-H, church activities, Alzheimer's Association, sewing/quilting, and her grandchildren. Dawn passed away after a 3 year battle against pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda and her father Kendall Kimball. She is survived by her husband Doug, children Janelle (Mike) Deedon, Justin (Melissa) Frazier, grandchildren Clay, Stephen, & Elise, her mother Azalea Kimball, and brothers Fred, Claude, and Dan Kimball. A memorial will be held on June 27 1:00 pm at the park on NE 4th St & NE Elm St in Prineville.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
