Asbury United Methodist Church
1090 Berntzen Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 688-9271
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
1090 Berntzen rd
Eugene, OR
Dawne Jenelle (Hogan) Dougherty


Dawne Jenelle (Hogan) Dougherty

Dawne Jenelle (Hogan) Dougherty was born in Eugene, Oregon on June 13, 1942 to Arthur and Phyllis (Brown) Hogan. She spent all her school years in Springfield, Oregon and was a 1960 Graduate of Springfield High School.

Thomas E. Dougherty and Dawne were married on October 1, 1966. Tom passed away on January 17, 2002.

Dawne worked for the University of Oregon for 34 years. When she retired she was working in the U of O Physical Education & Recreation Department.

Upon retiring she became very active in Harrisburg by donating her time making quilts, prayer shawls and lap robes with other women in Harrisburg. These items were given to the Veterans Administration in Portland. She was also involved with many other projects. Dawne was a very valuable worker and was appreciated for the time and effort she always gave!

She enjoyed traveling and was able to enjoy many trips in the United States and abroad.

Dawne is survived by her twin sisters Kay and Karen. Kay Hogan Bramson and husband Phillip Bramson; their two children; son Adam, wife Kim and their daughter Ruby; and daughter Ashleyand her husband Christopher Riedinger, Sr. and their son Christopher, Jr. and daughter Mia. Karen Hogan Allred and husband Don and their three sons; Jared and his son Rhett; twins: Aaron and wife Lindsay, their sons Cruz and Reed; second twin: Trevor. She is also survived by her first cousin Sharrel and his wife Julie and family as well as many other family members and many, many friends.

Dawne had designated the Eugene Ballet for a Memorial Donation. If you choose to send a memorial, please send it in her name to the Eugene Ballet, 1590 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR 97401. Thank you for your donation in Dawne's name.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Dawne at Asbury Methodist Church, 1090 Berntzen rd., Eugene, OR at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 25th, 2019.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 16, 2019
