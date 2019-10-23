|
|
Dea Legler
April 18, 1928 - October 14, 2119
The heavens opened up and welcomed one more angel and today she is leading the choir. Dea Legler, at the ripe young age of 91 years, left us Monday, October 14, 2019 in the wee hours of the morning at Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Unfortunately, she fell almost a month ago and broke her foot…and she just couldn't get back "up" to her wonderful "up" self again, so she passed over. She had a good full life here and has a wonderful big "family" welcoming her but selfishly her "family" here will have a tough time learning to live without her.
Dea Butler was born in Newdale, Idaho, April 18, 1928 into a wonderful family with seven siblings where she was the eighth and eldest daughter. She met and married Glen (Dutch) Legler after graduation and they went on to have five children… "five kids in four years" she liked to tell people, since her two boys are twins.
Dutch and Dea raised their family first in Blackfoot, Idaho, moving to Eugene, Oregon later and finally spending their twilight years together at Rose Valley in Scappoose, Oregon. Upon Glen's passing, Dea spent the last six years of her life "leading the choir" at Avamere Arbor Memory Care in St. Helens, Oregon.
During their long marriage of almost 68 years they enjoyed "twirling" the floors square dancing, bowling on leagues, hosting numerous "pinochle and bunko" nights throughout the years and singing with her "Sweet Adelines."
Dea was a member of the LDS church all of her life and working with the Relief Society teachers was very important to her. The visiting teachers and missionaries were always welcome at her dinner table where she would serve them her infamous stew and scones.
Dea is survived by her five children, Patricia, Kaare, Larry, Karel, and Devona; sisters, Charlotte and Evelyn; brother, Robert; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a very big number of extended family.
Dea is predeceased by her husband Glen Legler and granddaughter Kim Darden.
There will be a service held in Dea's honor Friday, October 25, 2019 at Columbia Funeral Home. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, with a graveside service at Columbia Memorial Gardens at 12:00 PM. There will be a celebration of Dea's life reception following all the services on Friday at the Bland residence 32506 Pittsburg Rd, St. Helens, OR.
"See you later alligator…
After while crocodile…"
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019