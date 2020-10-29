Dean Cranmer
June 4, 1937 - October 25, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dean Cranmer, of Cottage Grove on October 25, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. After several years battling cancer and diabetes, Dean died peacefully with his beloved wife Mary and family by his side.
Dean was born in Cottage Grove on June 4, 1937, to Fred and Juanita Cranmer. He was the second child of five siblings. Dean attended Cottage Grove High School, class of 1956; he was most proud of his 1955 football team's 2013 induction into the Cottage Grove High School Athletic Hall of Fame. At 18, Dean enlisted with the U.S. Air Force and served until 1958. On December 1, 1955 he married Mary Thiel. He worked in the timber industry for Bohemia, Inc.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, and son Roger. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 64 years, sons Fred (Ronda) and Tim (Cindy), Roger's widow Dianna, and five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
He will be missed doing many of the things he enjoyed most with his family and friends: football parties, traveling in his 5th wheel, hunting, fishing, and coffee with his friends. He also enjoyed watching and attending his sons, grandchildren and currently, great-grandchildren in their various activities and sports.
A service is planned to honor Dean on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 am, at Sixth & Gibbs Church of Christ in Cottage Grove. To Join Zoom Meeting, please visit www.smithlundmills.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dean's name to Sixth & Gibbs Church of Christ, 195 North 6th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 or Cascade Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97408. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy