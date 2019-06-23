|
Dean Abbott passed away peacefully and painlessly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene on May 7th, surrounded by his four children. He lived a long and happy life to the ripe old age of 91… whistling every day.
Dean Edward Abbott
1927 - 2019
Dean was born July 10th, 1927, to Julian and Alice (Fenwick) Abbott in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He grew up during the Great Depression, working hard on his family's dairy farm, always with dreams of one day flying aeroplanes! After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy, he enlisted to fly in the Navy in May of 1945, but WWII soon came to an end and he was discharged.
In 1950, while attending the University of Portland pursuing a degree in music, he was called up for service in the Korean conflict. He entered the brand new US Air Force and graduated from pilot training in 1952. He was sent to Korea where he flew F-86 fighter jets in combat, earning a Distinguished Flying Cross for his performance in several aerial victories on the wing of Capt Joe McConnell, the top-scoring US jet ace.
He continued his Air Force career flying F-86, F-104, C-47, F-100, O-1, AT-33, and A-7 aircraft. In 1966-67 he flew as a Forward Air Controller in the Vietnam conflict, and survived 285 combat sorties in that deadly dangerous role. He earned the Silver Star and the Bronze Star for valor. He retired from the Air Force in 1971 as a Lieutenant Colonel, with over 4,000 flight hours, mostly in jet fighters. His childhood dream had come true.
In 1957, while finishing a Bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon, young Captain Abbott met and married his first wife, Patricia Ann Condon, a nurse from Portland. They had four children together and moved frequently during his Air Force career, including another tour in Oregon, 1962-66, where Dean was an ROTC instructor at Willamette University in Salem. Following retirement, they settled in Eugene in 1972 where Dean's second career as a realtor/broker took off. Dean and Pat were divorced in 1978.
In 1979 Dean married Wanda Copeland and together they opened Town & Country Realty, selling homes in Eugene/Springfield, and cabins at Odell and Crescent Lakes, for the next 20 years. They bought an Odell cabin and enjoyed countless weekends improving it and clearing trails around the lake. Dean served as president of the Odell Lake Homeowners Association for 20 years.
After closing their realty business in 1998, Dean and Wanda were active volunteering in the community, especially at the Oregon Air & Space Museum where Dean served on the board of directors. They enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with family, and mostly, their cabin. Dean lost Wanda in 2006 to disease that had slowly taken her from him. "Yet and all," he kept whistling and making others happy to know him, the rest of his long life. His favorite expression? "Wheeee!"
Dean is survived by his three sons Joe (& Dana) Abbott, Tom Abbott, and Steven Abbott, his daughter Courtney (& Russell) Davie, his grandchildren Tyler and Katie Davie and Patrick Abbott, his first wife Pat Abbott, his stepdaughters Vicky (& Jerry) Grimes and Diana (& Ron) Black, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepson Ronald Copeland Jr., his second wife, Wanda (Moore) Abbott, and his sister, Elaine Abbott Heup.
A reception to celebrate his life will be held at the family home in Eugene at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th. All who knew Dean are welcome to attend. Call Joe at 520-981-0123 for details.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019