Deanna Scott
1-23-1939 - 8-27-2020
Deanna Mae Scott passed away on August 27th with family at her side. Born in Roseburg, Oregon to Pearl and Bert Hunley, she was the youngest of seven children, they have all passed before her. She married her highschool sweetheart, Jack Scott, while he was servicing in the navy. They were married for 65 years. They had three daughters and their partners, Vandie Sixkiller and Bruce Morford of Yakima, Washington, Cheryl and Bill Haines of Eugene, Oregon, and Lisa and Matt Schmidt of Salem, Oregon. They had four grandchildren, Kylee, Zachary, Shelby, and Shaelyn, and four great-grandchildren, Jack, Hannah, Madison, and Lola. She worked for 30 years in retail. Deanna loved sports of all kinds, she loved working in the garden and with flowers, and she loved to cook big meals for family get togethers. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She is loved and will be missed greatly. She lived in Mohawk Valley for 50 years and has been laid to rest in Portland Willamette National Cemetery where a family service was held.
