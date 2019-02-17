|
Debora Ann Parent, December 18, 1953 to February 5, 2019.
Debbie went home to be with the Lord, on February 5, 2019, at the age of 65.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Albin B. and Ann (Kramarski) Mikolajczyk, and grew up in Orange, California. She was the oldest sister of five siblings. Debbie married the love of her life, Kenneth Edmund Parent, on May 24, 1980, in Santa Ana, California. They moved to Springfield, Oregon in June 1984, where they have resided ever since.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Ken; her father, Albin B. Mikolajczyk; sisters, Denise McEuen, and Geralyn Ford; brothers, Al G. Mikolajczyk, and Edward Mikolajczyk; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces. She also left her full-time canine companion, Shadow.
Debbie was a kind-hearted soul who cared for others needs before her own. She loved the Lord and was His servant to help others, especially through her loving and generous spirit.
Never forgotten and in our hearts forever.
A private family service and inurnment was held February 9, 2019, at Springfield Memorial Gardens. The church memorial service was held February 11, 2019, at Countryside Christian Fellowship in Coburg, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019