Deborah Jean Jackson
12/10/1954 - 08/21/2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Deb Jackson, 64, announces her passing. Deb passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on August 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. A native Oregonian, Deb was born in Coos Bay and grew up in Wasco, a small town near the Columbia River. Although she originally began college at Oregon State, Deb graduated from the University of Oregon in 1977 with a B.A. in Psychology after marrying her husband, Mike, in 1975. Following graduation, Deb had various interesting jobs as a banker, property manager, and stock broker. When she became a mother, Deb happily put her career on hold to raise her two sons, Benjamin and Samuel, which was the true joy of her life. After raising her children, Deb followed her calling and earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Portland State University and quickly built a successful private practice as a therapist and family counselor in Eugene.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Deb was a strong advocate for all people in need and thoroughly enjoyed her years spent giving back to the community. Of all Deb's passions, nothing exceeded her love for helping people. Her courage, curiosity, and positivity will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed, but will live on forever in our hearts.
Deb is survived by her loving husband Mike, her sons Ben (Christina) and Sam, her grandson Troy, and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Unity of the Valley Church, located at 3912 Dillard Road, Eugene, OR 97405.
