Deborah Thomas
1964 - 2020
Deborah Thomas
July 11, 1964 - July 12, 2020
Gone to soon.
Born at St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California and moved to Oregon with her family when she was 13 years old.
She attended Willamette High and had a few different jobs in her lifetime, but seemed to really enjoy the ones in physical fitness gyms.
She always woke up with a smile on her face, was energetic, friendly, knew no strangers and loved exercising and the great outdoors.
Debbie is preceded in death by her older brother, Rick and leaves behind two daughters, Wendy and Nikki, husband, Randy, a younger brother, mother, Patricia, and other family members. She is truly missed by all.
LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE TODAY BECAUSE
TOMORROW IS NOT PROMISED.
Please send condolences, memories, or pics to Legacy.Com. Arrangements made by Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
