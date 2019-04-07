|
Debra Ann Haines was born December 19, 1955. She passed on Saint Patrick's Day surrounded by her family. Deb was a skilled woodworker, a talented painter, and a prolific writer. She loved her dogs, river rafting, live music, dark beer, bunko with her friends, and sleepovers with her grandkids. We remember her as a strong woman who was adventurous and kind.
Debra Ann Haines
1955 - 2019
She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Danielle Haines and husband Jim Haines. She is survived by parents Ben and Mae Aldridge; brother Steve Aldridge; daughter Cori Haines-Tutrone and husband John, son Kelly Haines and wife Audra, son Ty Haines, and daughter Nina Pruett and husband Ben; grandchildren Drew, Maddy, Vada, Gia, Jackson, Sawyer, and Abe; great-granddaughter Syd and her many nieces and nephews.
A celebration to honor her life will be Saturday, April 13th from 2pm-4pm in the McKenzie Room at 215 West C Street in Springfield, Oregon. In lieu of cut flowers you are welcome to bring a potted plant for a plant exchange that would make Deb proud.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019